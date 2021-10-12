West A neighbors frustrated as car break-ins continue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For those who live in and around the West A Neighborhood, a string of apparent car break-ins is forming a troubling trend.

Neighbors are reporting the incidents in both locked and unlocked vehicles and even as police reports pile up the culprits don’t seem to be slowing down.

Multiple 10/11 viewers shared their home surveillance video showing a similar scenario.

A masked individual peering in car windows with a flashlight and attempting to break into cars in the West A Neighborhood.

“The break-ins started happening earlier this year and then they kind of took a break,” said Ben Kubicek who lives in the neighborhood. “Now they’re picking up again and they’re becoming more and more frequent especially in this area.”

Kubicek’s car was just one of the many that have been broken into recently. He discovered his was late last week when he was getting his two young children into the car.

He said thankfully only his wallet was taken, which meant he just had to replace an I.D. and a few dollar cash. Others in the area haven’t been as fortunate.

“There’s been tons of stuff I know some of the videos show the people that are doing this carrying around like trombone cases, and backpacks and all kinds of stuff that they steal from vehicles,” Kubicek said.

The most recent Lincoln Police Data, which ended the week of Sept. 20 shows the southwest quadrant, which encompasses the West A Neighborhood leading in reports of auto larcenies.

With 44 in two weeks and every other region reporting figures in the 20s.

It also has the highest year-to-date numbers as well with 460.

LPD call logs from the past week, starting on Oct. 3, also show that about 20 reports have been filed with the southwest team about larcenies from vehicles. That number does not include those who reported crimes like catalytic converter thefts.

Kubicek said he hopes heightened awareness from neighbors will lead to less crime in his area.

“People coming together and wanting to make their community safe and we’re doing a good job of standing up and saying hey what you’re doing this crime it’s not welcome here,” Kubicek said.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.