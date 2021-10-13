Advertisement

$20,000 in collectible toy cars and trains stolen

(Dakota News Now)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 13, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police have launched an investigation into the theft of $20,000 in stolen toy cars and trains.

Officers were dispatched to a home near 63rd and X Streets Tuesday around 10 a.m., where they took a report from a man and woman who said someone had stolen ten boxes of collectible toy cars and trains from their van.

According to LPD, the stolen items were tied to their home business.

Officers processed the scene for evidence and have asked anyone who lives nearby to share their security video by calling Lincoln Police at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers (402) 475-36000.

