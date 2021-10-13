Cooler and windy for Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong low pressure system will move into the Dakotas Wednesday taking the clouds and precipitation with it. Mostly sunny skies, windy and cooler conditions Wednesday afternoon. Clear and chilly conditions for tonight with some frost possible in central Nebraska Thursday morning. Another weaker system will bring clouds and the chance for a few light showers in southeast Nebraska Thursday evening through early Friday morning.

Mostly sunny Wednesday Afternoon with windy conditions and cooler temperatures. Highs in the mid 60s with a west to southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Cold temperatures in the Panhandle. Cooler for central and eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear skies tonight and chilly. Lows in central Nebraska could drop into the lower to mid 30s with the low around 40 in Lincoln. A frost advisory has been issued for parts of southwestern, central and northeastern Nebraska late tonight into Thursday morning.

Low temperatures could drop into the lower 30s tonight for parts of Nebraska with some frost likely. (1011 Weather)

Chilly temperatures expected tonight with frost likely in western Nebraska with possible frost in central areas. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny skies Thursday morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. There will be a small chance for a sprinkle or a shower late in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 60s.

Cool temperatures continue on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Slight chance for a shower early Friday morning with clearing skies and cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

Mainly sunny skies for the weekend with highs in the 60s on Saturday, low to mid 70s on Sunday. Nice weather should continue Monday and Tuesday.

Nice weather expected for the weekend. (1011 Weather)

