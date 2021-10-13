Advertisement

Electrical fire causes $300K damage to Lincoln apartment complex

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at 1020 Washington Street Tuesday around 1:10 p.m.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - People in six units of a 12-plex apartment building are staying somewhere else, following a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to the fire at 1020 Washington Street around 1:10 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews observed flames shooting from a second story bedroom window. Fire crews were able to access and extinguish the fire shortly on arrival. 

LFR said the fire had made its way into the living room area and up into the attic of the apartment. 

All residents had evacuated when LFR arrived.  There were working smoke detectors in the building.

No injuries were reported. 

Inspector Brad Hasenjaeger reports the fire cause is electrical, resulting in $300,000 in fire damage to the apartment of origin with water and smoke damage to apartments below.

