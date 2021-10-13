Advertisement

Gov. Ricketts: ‘Not enough votes’ to call special Nebraska Unicameral session on vaccine mandates

6 News speaks with Gov. Pete Ricketts after the approval of Nebraska's new legislative district maps.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that he’s not planning to call a special Unicameral session about vaccination mandates.

Calling vaccinations for COVID-19 “the No. 1 best tool we have to fight this pandemic,” Ricketts — has previously said he would fight President Biden’s vaccine requirement — said Wednesday that he is opposed to requiring people to be vaccinated against the virus.

“It absolutely should be a voluntary decision,” he said during Q&A at the end of his news conference on the SNAP Next Step program.

Ricketts said that if he knew there were 33 state senators who were willing to vote in favor of banning vaccine mandates, he would call a special session, but the governor stopped short of saying he was working to gather such a contingent.

