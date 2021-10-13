Lancaster County Engineer announces opening of SW 2nd and Stagecoach Road

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman is opening SW 2nd St. and Stagecoach Road after being closed for a flood control structure rehabilitation project on W. Stagecoach Rd. and the realignment of SW 2nd St. The roadway will be open Wednesday at 12:00 pm.

The structure located at SW 2nd and Stagecoach Road is owned and operated by the Lower Platte South Natural Resources District and is known as Upper Salt Creek 3-A (Vergith Reservoir). The road structure, built in 1955, is now upgraded to current design standards. The project was funded by the USDA/NRCS Watershed Rehabilitation Program and LPSNRD.

Improvements were made to the dam height, width, principal spillway pipe, riser inlet, auxiliary spillway, and flood pool to meet current standards. In addition, approximately 2,600 feet of SW 2nd was realigned around the structure.

The project was managed by LPSNRD and completed in cooperation with USDA/NRCS, Lancaster County Engineering, and the landowners. The contractor was Van Kirk Brothers Contracting from Sutton, NE.

For additional information on this project, please contact the Lancaster County Engineering Department at 402-441-7681 or LPSNRD at 402-476-2729. For more information on road closures, the Lancaster County Engineer’s website at https://www.lancaster.ne.gov/207/County-Engineer has a complete listing of roads and bridges currently closed in Lancaster County

