LPD: Man robbed and assaulted while walking to work

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a man was assaulted and robbed by several people while walking to work early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the robbery report around 5:30 a.m., at Village Avenue and T Boulevard. The location is southwest of 23rd and Vine Streets.

A 36-year-old man reported that while walking to work, a light-colored sedan pulled up and several individuals got out and approached him. He told police the assailants demanded money and one of them pointed a handgun at him.

Police said the victim was struck several times by multiple people before they took his wallet and the cash.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area, and are seeking video. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

