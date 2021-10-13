Advertisement

Nebraska Volleyball: Times updated for home matches with Purdue, Maryland

(KOLN)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Athletics announced Tuesday updated start times for two upcoming volleyball home matches against Purdue and Maryland.

The Huskers’ Saturday, Oct. 23 match against the Boilermakers has been set for an 8 p.m. start on BTN.

The Friday, Nov. 12 match against the Terrapins has been adjusted to a 6 p.m. start time. It will be televised on Nebraska Public Media -- formerly known as NET -- in a statewide broadcast and streamed on Big Ten Network+. The earlier start time will allow fans to attend both volleyball at the Devaney Center and the men’s basketball game vs. Sam Houston set for 7:30 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash at 1st & Adams, late Monday night. One person was transported from the...
Update: LPD says motorcyclist has died after Monday night crash
Part of a building collapsed near 12th and Belmont in Lincoln on October 12, 2021.
Partial building collapse near 12th and Belmont
Authorities identify woman who drowned while kayaking
LPD says a man who huffed gasoline crashed into a home in Lincoln.
LPD: Driver huffed gas, crashes into house; porch collapses
Mohammed Al-Saad
LPD: Man sexually assaults woman while helping her move

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks on his headset during the first half of an NFL...
Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails
Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11,...
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
Scott Frost on playing fast against Minnesota
Nebraska returns to the road on Saturday to take on Minnesota
Scott Frost on recovery
Scott Frost on recovery