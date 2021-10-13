Public invited to open house for new recreation center and library

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department and Lincoln City Libraries (LCL) invite the public to an open house Thursday, October 21, to view and discuss plans for the new Air Park Recreation Center and Williams Branch Library. The event is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Air Park Recreation Center, 3720 NW 46th Street.

Currently, the library is located within Arnold Elementary School, 5000 Mike Scholl St., and the recreation center is in a building that is over 65 years old. The open house will provide information about the new shared library/recreation center facility to be constructed between NW 48th Street and Arnold Heights School. Construction is scheduled to start in fall 2021 and is expected to be completed by summer 2023.

Project architects and staff from Lincoln Parks and Recreation and LCL will be available to discuss building plans and project schedule, answer questions, and take comments about programs and services.

“This is another great opportunity to learn about a new shared public facility in the Air Park community,” said Lynn Johnson, Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director. “We are excited to build this partnership with the Williams Branch Library.”

“We’re eager to share these plans with the Air Park community. Our partnership allows adaptability in our services to this growing part of the city,” said Pat Leach, LCL Director.

For more information about the project, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov (search: Air Park Project). For more information on parks, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov. For more information about LCL, visit lincolnlibraries.org.

