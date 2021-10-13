Advertisement

Southeast Nebraska teen killed in crash into back of semi

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators say a southeast Nebraska teen has died after his pickup crashed into the back of semitrailer stopped at a rural intersection.

The York News-Times reports that the crash happened Tuesday morning at the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Road O just northeast of York, killing 18-year-old Kain Verhage, of Fairmont.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says Verhage was westbound on the highway when he ran into the back of the semi.

Verhage was flown by medical helicopter to a Lincoln hospital, where he died from his injuries. Deputies say no one else was hurt in the collision.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Part of a building collapsed near 12th and Belmont in Lincoln on October 12, 2021.
Partial building collapse near 12th and Belmont
The scene of a crash at 1st & Adams, late Monday night. One person was transported from the...
Update: LPD says motorcyclist has died after Monday night crash
The scene of a crash at 1st & Adams, late Monday night.
LPD releases identity of man killed in motorcycle crash
Mohammed Al-Saad
LPD: Man sexually assaults woman while helping her move
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found

Latest News

Public invited to open house for new recreation center and library
$20,000 in collectible toy cars and trains stolen
Animals at Lincoln Children’s Zoo test positive for COVID-19
Doug Cmelik mug shot
Mishandling of $1.2 million in investments leads to arrest