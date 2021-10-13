Start times announced for MBB B1G+ Games

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Athletics announced Tuesday the start times of the six games scheduled to air online at B1G+ this season.

Other than the Oct. 31 charity exhibition with Colorado which had been previously announced for 11 a.m., all of the other games were listed as TBA when the Big Ten announced its start times earlier this month.

The Huskers’ exhibition opener against Peru State will tip off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27 and starts a busy night for Husker sports, as the Husker volleyball team will take on Wisconsin that evening at 8 p.m. at the Devaney Center.

Nebraska’s 2021-22 season opener against Western Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 9, is slated for 7 p.m. and is the first of four regular-season games on B1G+ this season. The start times for the Nov. 12 (Sam Houston) and Nov. 19 (Idaho State) games are adjusted to give fans a chance to get to both basketball and volleyball matches on those respective evenings.

The final B1G+ game is an afternoon game against South Dakota on Saturday, Nov. 27. Tipoff for that game will be at 1 p.m.

To sign up to watch games on B1G+, visit bigtenplus.com, while all six games will be available on select Husker Radio Network Stations, on the Huskers app and on Huskers.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.