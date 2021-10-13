Advertisement

Start times announced for MBB B1G+ Games

Trey McGowens and the Huskers open Big Ten play at Indiana on Dec. 4.
Trey McGowens and the Huskers open Big Ten play at Indiana on Dec. 4.(Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Communications)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Athletics announced Tuesday the start times of the six games scheduled to air online at B1G+ this season.

Other than the Oct. 31 charity exhibition with Colorado which had been previously announced for 11 a.m., all of the other games were listed as TBA when the Big Ten announced its start times earlier this month.

The Huskers’ exhibition opener against Peru State will tip off at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27 and starts a busy night for Husker sports, as the Husker volleyball team will take on Wisconsin that evening at 8 p.m. at the Devaney Center.

Nebraska’s 2021-22 season opener against Western Illinois on Tuesday, Nov. 9, is slated for 7 p.m. and is the first of four regular-season games on B1G+ this season. The start times for the Nov. 12 (Sam Houston) and Nov. 19 (Idaho State) games are adjusted to give fans a chance to get to both basketball and volleyball matches on those respective evenings.

The final B1G+ game is an afternoon game against South Dakota on Saturday, Nov. 27. Tipoff for that game will be at 1 p.m.

To sign up to watch games on B1G+, visit bigtenplus.com, while all six games will be available on select Husker Radio Network Stations, on the Huskers app and on Huskers.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash at 1st & Adams, late Monday night. One person was transported from the...
Update: LPD says motorcyclist has died after Monday night crash
Part of a building collapsed near 12th and Belmont in Lincoln on October 12, 2021.
Partial building collapse near 12th and Belmont
Authorities identify woman who drowned while kayaking
LPD says a man who huffed gasoline crashed into a home in Lincoln.
LPD: Driver huffed gas, crashes into house; porch collapses
Mohammed Al-Saad
LPD: Man sexually assaults woman while helping her move

Latest News

Nebraska Volleyball: Times updated for home matches with Purdue, Maryland
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden speaks on his headset during the first half of an NFL...
Jon Gruden resigns as Raiders coach over offensive emails
Benson Kipruto, of Kenya, breaks the tape to win the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11,...
Kenyans Kipruto, Kipyogei sweep in Boston Marathon return
Scott Frost on playing fast against Minnesota
Nebraska returns to the road on Saturday to take on Minnesota