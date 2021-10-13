Thursday Forecast: “Fall”-ing temperatures bring us a seasonal feel...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A powerful storm system responsible for our rain and high winds continues to move away...

Diminishing winds and seasonably chilly temperatures are in the forecast for your Wednesday night. Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories have been issued for much of the state north and west of Lincoln.

FREEZE WARNINGS/FROST ADVISORIES (KOLN)

Low temperatures by Thursday morning will fall into the 20s...30s...and lower 40s.

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

After a very chilly start...afternoon highs on Thursday will struggle into the 50s and 60s...and there will be a small chance for some isolated rain showers by afternoon and evening...but no significant precipitation is expected.

Thursday Highs (KOLN)

More chilly readings are expected overnight Thursday night and into Friday morning...with lows again heading for the 20s...30s...and lower 40s.

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Friday afternoon will be another cool one with mostly sunny skies...a brisk northwest wind...and highs in the 50s and lower 60s.

Friday Highs (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day trends “drier” once again...with temperatures warming back into the 70s by Sunday...Monday...and Tuesday. We will see some small rain chances returning to the forecast by Tuesday night and into Wednesday of next week.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.