LPD releases identity of man killed in motorcycle crash

The scene of a crash at 1st & Adams, late Monday night.
The scene of a crash at 1st & Adams, late Monday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the identity of a motorcyclist killed in a crash late Monday night.

Police said 61-year-old Kevin Ginger of Lincoln died from his injuries at a local hospital.

The crash happened Monday around 10:45 p.m. at 1st and Adams Streets.

LPD says Ginger was southbound and lost control of his bike as he closed in on the roundabout. He then crashed and ended up on the west side of the roundabout.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

