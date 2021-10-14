Typical fall weather sticks around Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday morning temperatures will be chilly with areas of frost in central and western Nebraska. Even a few areas in eastern Nebraska could see some patchy frost. Low pressure in the southern plains will move east-northeast today and tonight bringing increasing clouds across Nebraska and a small chance for a few showers. Friday will be a cool day followed by cold conditions Friday night. The weekend is looking pretty good with sunshine and warmer temperatures.
Mostly sunny this morning in southeast Nebraska and chilly. Increasing clouds this afternoon with the high in the mid 60s. It will not be as windy as Wednesday, northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies for tonight with a few light rain showers. Lows in the low to mid 40s.
Mostly cloudy skies Friday morning with a slight chance for a shower or sprinkles. Decreasing clouds Friday afternoon with high temperature around 60 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 20 mph.
Saturday morning will be on the chilly side with clear skies. Sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s Saturday afternoon.
Mainly sunny and warm for Sunday and Monday with highs both days in the mid 70s. Slight cool down for Tuesday, cooler on Wednesday with more clouds with a small chance for rain.
