Typical fall weather sticks around Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday morning temperatures will be chilly with areas of frost in central and western Nebraska. Even a few areas in eastern Nebraska could see some patchy frost. Low pressure in the southern plains will move east-northeast today and tonight bringing increasing clouds across Nebraska and a small chance for a few showers. Friday will be a cool day followed by cold conditions Friday night. The weekend is looking pretty good with sunshine and warmer temperatures.

Mostly sunny this morning in southeast Nebraska and chilly. Increasing clouds this afternoon with the high in the mid 60s. It will not be as windy as Wednesday, northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cool temperatures expected Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy skies for tonight with a few light rain showers. Lows in the low to mid 40s.

Not quite as cool tonight. (1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy skies Friday morning with a slight chance for a shower or sprinkles. Decreasing clouds Friday afternoon with high temperature around 60 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to 20 mph.

Most of Nebraska will have highs only in the 50s on Friday. (1011 Weather)

Saturday morning will be on the chilly side with clear skies. Sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s Saturday afternoon.

Sunshine and warmer on Saturday (1011 Weather)

Mainly sunny and warm for Sunday and Monday with highs both days in the mid 70s. Slight cool down for Tuesday, cooler on Wednesday with more clouds with a small chance for rain.

Pleasant weather expected for the weekend and early next week. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.