Friday Forecast: Playin’ it cool as we head towards the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seasonably “chilly” temperatures to start your weekend will turn “mild” again by Sunday...

A weak disturbance passing through the area Thursday night and into Friday morning will mean cloudiness and some light rain showers during the period...with diminishing precipitation chances and some potential sunshine by Friday afternoon.

The clouds and low-end rain chances should help keep overnight lows a little warmer than last night...but your Friday morning will still be quite cool.

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Rain chances end early in the day but residual cloudiness and an increasing northwest breeze will hold readings in the 50s and lower 60s for Friday afternoon.

Friday Highs (KOLN)

With clearing skies and lighter winds expected Friday night...FROST or FREEZE conditions may return to parts of the forecast area. Lows by Saturday morning will range from the upper 20s to the middle 30s for a lot of us.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

With an upper-level ridge of high pressure building in to the region...we expect mostly sunny skies and warming temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday afternoon...with highs on Saturday in the mid-to-upper 60s...and highs on Sunday back in the 70s. The entire weekend looks dry.

Saturday Highs (KOLN)

Sunday Highs (KOLN)

The latest 7-Day Outlook for Lincoln features a couple of chilly mornings...a nice warm-up into early next week...and a lot of dry weather. Small rain chances arrive Tuesday night and into Wednesday of next week, followed by a cool down in our temperatures to more seasonal levels for mid-to-late October.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

