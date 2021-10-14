Advertisement

Group of Nebraska Senators send letter in support of Omaha Kellogg’s

Several Omaha labor unions have shown their support and even joined Kellogg's workers in a picket rally on Wednesday.
By Laura Halm
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than a dozen Nebraska State Senators have penned a letter in support of Kellogg’s employees on strike.

The senators are asking as contract negotiations continue, the Kellogg’s Company works to ensure that their workers are compensated with wages and benefits that match the hard work and dedication they have shown to the Kellogg’s Company.

The strike in Omaha began last Tuesday after contract negotiations stalled. Workers at plants in Tennessee, Michigan, and Pennsylvania also went on strike overnight. The plant in Omaha makes Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Corn Pops, and Apple Jacks.

The senators expressed pride in having Kellogg’s in Nebraska for nearly 80 years and encouraged them to look at the recently passed ImagiNE Nebraska Act which was specifically crafted to help companies like Kellogg’s grow and expand in Nebraska.

