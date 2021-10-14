Huskers sweep Indiana, extend winning streak

The ninth-ranked Nebraska volleyball team made quick work of a midweek match with Indiana Wednesday night, sweeping the Hoosiers 3-0 (25-13, 25-15, 25-15) at the Devaney Center. Winners of seven straight, the Huskers improved to 13-3 (7-0 Big Ten), while the Hoosiers dropped to 8-11 (2-5).

Madi Kubik continued her streak of seven consecutive matches leading Nebraska in kills, finishing with a match-high 16 kills on .308 hitting. She added five digs and three blocks.

Lindsay Krause joined her in double figures with 10 kills on .400 hitting with two blocks. Ally Batenhorst hit .714 with five kills and no attack errors, and Lauren Stivrins had five more kills with three blocks.

Callie Schwarzenbach led the match with four blocks to go with three kills.

Nicklin Hames achieved her team-leading ninth double-double on 26 assists, 13 digs, three kills, two blocks and a service ace.

Kenzie Knuckles had a team-high 14 digs with two kills and an ace, and Keonilei Akana had another 10 scoops. Lexi Rodriguez finished with nine digs and a season-high-tying nine assists with an ace.

Nebraska hit .367 -- its second-best efficiency of the season -- and held Indiana to .057. The Huskers had the advantage in kills (46-23), assists (40-21), aces (4-3), digs (58-36) and blocks (7.5-7.0).

Indiana got a team-leading six kills from Breana Edwards, while Mady Saris, Kaley Rammelsburg and Kari Zumach each had five more.

Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations