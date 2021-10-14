Advertisement

Larson named Sportswoman of the Year

Jordan Larson celebrates a point in USA's victory over Turkey at the 2021 Olympics. (AP)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Former Husker All-American and three-time Olympic medalist Jordan Larson was recognized as the Women’s Sports Foundation’s Sportswoman of the Year for Team Sport Wednesday at the organization’s Annual Salute event.

The WSF accolade is the most recent in a remarkable year for Larson, who was honored after captaining Team USA to its first Olympic gold medal in indoor volleyball at the 2020 Tokyo Games. She was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and Best Outside Hitter and earned a spot on the Tokyo 2020 Dream Team.

Earlier in this year, Larson also led the U.S. women’s team to its third straight FIVB Volleyball Nations League title. In April, she was the champion of the inaugural season of the Athletes Unlimited professional volleyball league.

Larson was officially inducted into the Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020 this fall. The Hooper, Neb., native was a four-year starter from 2005-08 and led the Huskers to the 2006 NCAA championship and four straight Big 12 titles. She was a three-time All-American before beginning her outstanding international career.

Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics

