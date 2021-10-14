Advertisement

LPD: Man threatens to kill strangers & police outside of west Lincoln gas station

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Laura Halm
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say was threatening to kill people with a knife outside of a west Lincoln gas station.

On Tuesday, around 9 p.m., police were called to the Pump and Pantry, off Sun Valley Boulevard and W O Street, on a man threatening people with a knife.

LPD said responding officers saw a man in the doorway to McDonald’s next door.

According to police, a 43-year-old man and a 26-year-old man reported that the man had threatened to kill them while holding out a knife towards them.

Police said when officers approached the man, he threatened to kill the officers and pulled out the knife extending it towards them.

LPD said officers worked to deescalate the situation and told the man to drop the knife.

Officers said the man eventually dropped the knife and was taken into custody without further incident. He was arrested for terroristic threats charges.

