Preventative measures lead to minimal damage in fire at 84 Lumber

LFR outside 84 Lumber Wednesday evening after a table saw caught fire inside the business.
LFR outside 84 Lumber Wednesday evening after a table saw caught fire inside the business.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire & Rescue says they’re working to determine how a table saw caught fire inside 84 Lumber Wednesday evening.

Battalion Chief Eddie Mueller tells 10/11 NOW the call came in around 6:30 p.m. for a fire alarm at the business near 33rd & Highway 2. Firefighters who entered the building upgraded to the call after discovering the table saw on fire in the mill area.

Chief Mueller says the fire was contained, thanks in large part to a sprinkler head that activated inside the room. He says that allowed firefighters to extinguish the flames without it spreading inside the rest of the building.

Chief Mueller says there was smoke and water damage in the area of the fire, and while the cost of the damage done hasn’t yet been determined, Mueller says the amount should be around $500, if not a little more than that. Mueller added that because crews did not have to cut holes into the roof of 84 Lumber to get the smoke out, that also minimized the damage to the structure.

LFR says 84 Lumber was closed at the time of the call. It’s not clear how long the business will be closed for cleanup.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

