Advertisement

Ricketts relaxes some health care licensing requirements

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, June...
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, June 25, 2020, to update Nebraska's response to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -

Gov. Pete Ricketts has signed an executive order that will let drug counselors, physical therapists and other health professionals practice in their field even if they aren’t licensed in Nebraska.

The order signed Wednesday is aimed at addressing staffing shortages that have grown worse during the coronavirus pandemic. The order is part of an effort to increase the number of health care professionals by relaxing the state’s license requirements. It will remain in effect through the end of the year.

The governor’s office says the order was an extension of his decision to declare a “hospital staffing emergency” in August. That was triggered because of a backlog of largely non-virus patients who put off getting medical treatment earlier in the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash at 1st & Adams, late Monday night.
LPD releases identity of man killed in motorcycle crash
Animals at Lincoln Children’s Zoo test positive for COVID-19
Doug Cmelik mug shot
Mishandling of $1.2 million in investments leads to arrest
UNLPD & LPD at the scene of an incident outside the FIJI House at 14th & R Streets, late...
UNLPD, LPD respond to FIJI House late Wednesday night
Southeast Nebraska teen killed in crash into back of semi

Latest News

LPD File Photo
LPD: Man threatens to kill strangers & police outside of west Lincoln gas station
Several Omaha labor unions have shown their support and even joined Kellogg's workers in a...
Group of Nebraska Senators send letter in support of Omaha Kellogg’s
According to the US Energy Information Administration, households that heat primarily with...
Natural gas prices on the rise, Black Hills Energy warns of higher energy bills
Lincoln Fire & Rescue says they’re working to determine how a table saw caught fire inside 84...
Preventative measures lead to minimal damage in fire at 84 Lumber