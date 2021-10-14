Steil, Everitt hit homers, Reds win Fall Series

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska baseball team’s annual Red-White Series came to an end Wednesday afternoon, with the Red team scoring early to take a 7-1 win in six innings at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park. Red won the series, 2-1.

Emmett Olson went 4.0 innings in his start for the Red squad, allowing one run on two hits while striking out seven. Quinn Mason relieved him with a hitless fifth-inning stint with two Ks, and Drew Christo and Chandler Benson combined for a final hitless inning.

Max Anderson and Jack Steil each had a 2-for-3 day at the plate to lead Red. Anderson had a double and scored twice, and Steil tallied a solo homer in the second. Griffin Everitt was 1-for-2 with a two-run home run.

White was limited to two singles on the day between Efry Cervantes and Cam Chick. Cervantes drove in the only run of the day for the White squad.

Red wasted no time in getting on the board, sparking things offensively in the top of the first with two outs. Anderson singled through the left side and Everitt walked, followed by a Core Jackson RBI single to right to plate Anderson. Garrett Anglim reached on a wild pitch, which also allowed Everitt to cross. Luke Jessen then walked to load the bases, and the inning ended with two outs due to pitch count limitations, at which point two runs were added for an early 4-0 advantage.

White got a run back in the bottom half of the inning, but it would be their only tally of the day. Brice Matthews reached on a four-pitch walk and Gabe Swansen was plunked by a pitch to put two aboard, and Cervantes later delivered a two-out RBI single through the left side to plate Matthews.

Red added an insurance run in the top of the second on Steil’s solo homer to left to make it 5-1. In the fifth, Anderson doubled down the left field line, and Everitt’s two-run shot to left on a full-count offering extended it to 7-1.

The White team looked primed to trim the lead in the bottom half of the frame after putting Matthews and Chick both in scoring position. But with two outs, Mason issued his second strikeout of the inning to get out of it unscathed. White again had two in scoring position in the bottom of the sixth, but Benson fanned the final batter on three pitches to end it.

Red also took the opener on Monday, 4-1, while White evened it on Tuesday with a 1-0 win. The Red-White Series marks the conclusion of the Huskers’ fall team practices.

