Three teens arrested after vandalism, fight outside ‘Fiji’ house

Police respond to reported vandalism and a fight at the 'Fiji' house at 1425 R St. Wednesday...
Police respond to reported vandalism and a fight at the 'Fiji' house at 1425 R St. Wednesday night(Ryan Swanigan)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Three teens were arrested Wednesday evening, after reports of vandalism and a fight outside the ‘Fiji’ house at 1425 R Street near the University of Nebraska’s campus.

According to a release from the UNL Police Department, the three are not students at the University.

One 18-year-old from Lincoln was arrested on three criminal mischief charges, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of alcohol. Another 18-year-old, also from Lincoln, was arrested on two criminal mischief charges and obstructing an officer.

A 17-year-old was referred to County Court on seven charges, including assault on an officer, 3rd-degree assault, resisting arrest, failure to comply, trespassing, as well as alcohol and drug charges.

Officers from both UNLPD and LPD responded to the scene.

The property, commonly referred to as the ‘Fiji’ house is private property and not under control of the University. The Phi Gamma Delta fraternity that used the location was placed on a five-year suspension earlier this week, after a report of sexual assault earlier this year. No one has been charged in the incident.

