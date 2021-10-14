Advertisement

UNLPD, LPD respond to FIJI late Wednesday night

UNLPD & LPD at the scene of an incident outside the FIJI House at 14th & R Streets, late...
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with two agencies were at the scene of an incident outside the FIJI house late Wednesday night.

According to a 10/11 NOW reporter who was at the scene, both UNLPD and Lincoln Police were at 14th and R Streets interviewing multiple people. A UNL student who briefly spoke to our reporter stated that one of the main windows at FIJI had been busted out.

The incident started around 10:30 p.m., but further details on what all happened are still unknown at this time. Lincoln Police tell 10/11 NOW that UNL Police are handling the incident, as LPD was only called in to assist.

Police at the scene of an incident outside the FIJI House at 14th & R Streets, late Wednesday...
Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

