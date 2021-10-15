Community to rally around survivors this weekend in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Sunday, October 17, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer will bring the entire Lincoln community together and welcome some new faces in the fight against breast cancer.

The Making Strides Walk is an opportunity to raise money for research and support anyone who has been impacted from breast cancer. Joining in that walk this year will be Dr. Rachel Jendro with General Surgery Associates.

Moving to Lincoln in April 2021, Dr. Jendro is now the first Breast Surgical Oncologist in Lincoln and she works specifically with women who are dealing with breast cancer. Nearly 13-percent of all women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lives, so her role gives the opportunity to help women in Lincoln with specialized treatment.

“I know there’s a need in the community, breast cancer affects one in eight women so there are a lot of ladies that are affected by breast cancer every year,” Dr. Jendro said, “They have a breast cancer specialist help them have the correct treatment and be treated appropriately.”

Dr. Jendro is one of many that will be a part of the Making Strides of Lincoln walk and she says this is a great opportunity to show support towards women in the community.

Her team of General Surgery Associates has also come up with a creative way to get people to donate to their team. They’ve set a goal of $1,000 in donations and if they hit that goal the male surgeons and physician assistants have agreed to dye their hair pink.

“The other four general surgeons are all males, so we’ve all agreed to dye our hair pink and we also have two male PAs and they will dye their hair pink as well,” general surgeon, Clint Rathje said. “We encourage people to donate and in doing so they can make us make fools out of ourselves, but at the same time it’s for a good cause and raising money for breast cancer awareness.”

This year’s Making Strides Lincoln walk will be at Holmes Lake October 17 starting at 11 a.m. You can donate to any of the teams, including the General Surgery Associates, with all money going towards the American Cancer Society.

