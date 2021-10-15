Cool temperatures for Friday followed by a nice weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday will be a little cool for some with a few scattered clouds and a northwest breeze. A freeze warning and frost advisory has been issued for late tonight into Saturday morning for parts of Nebraska. Widespread frost is possible, especially in central and western Nebraska. Lincoln is not under any advisory at this time but, it will be a chilly night and early Saturday morning. The weekend looks fantastic with sun filled skies and warmer temperatures.

Partly to mostly sunny Friday and cool with highs in the Lincoln area around 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Cool afternoon temperatures Friday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Freeze warning and a frost advisory for parts of Nebraska late Friday night into Saturday morning. Low temperatures in parts of central Nebraska could drop to the upper 20s. The low in the Lincoln area is expected to drop into the mid 30s under clear skies.

Cold temperatures expected late Friday night into Saturday morning. (1011 Weather)

Cold and frosty conditions in parts of Nebraska early Saturday morning. (1011 Weather)

Mainly sunny and warmer for Saturday with highs in the afternoon in the upper 60s. Westerly wind at 5 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to around 20 mph in the afternoon.

Seasonal temperatures on Saturday with lots of sunshine. (1011 Weather)

Mainly sunny and warm on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s and a southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Mainly sunny and warm. (1011 Weather)

Beautiful fall weekend for the Lincoln area. (1011 Weather)

Warm start to next week with a cool down by mid week and a small chance of rain on Wednesday.

Cooler temperatures by mid week. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.