Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton’s “All American Road Show” is coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena! Stapleton is an award winning singer-songwriter with multiple country/rock/pop hits. Stapleton’s performance will include guests The Marcus King Band and Yola.

Friday 7 p.m., See website for ticket prices

More info: HERE

Shakesfear: Nebraska Repertory Theatre

A great opportunity to recover one of Shakespeare’s lost play. This play includes a murderous king, meddling fairies, ghastly ghosts and a bloody butcher!

Friday 7:30-10:30 p.m., Saturday 6-9:45 p.m.; $15 students, $20 adult

More info: HERE

Oktoberfest Lincoln

Oktoberfest will have live music by Polka Police, Angie Kriz, Aage Birch, The Killigans and DJ Furashi. Games, prizes, competitions and food will be offered throughout the day. The event is at Kinkaider Brewing Company on 7th and N.

Saturday 11 a.m.; Free admission

More info: HERE

Branched Oak Lake Spooktacular

Activities for the Spooktacular include a pumpkin roll contest, pumpkin carving, apple sling, fishpond and been bag toss. Haunted Hayrack Ride tickets are available but must be purchased in advance.

Saturday 3:30-10:30 p.m.; See website for ticket prices

More info: HERE

UNL Women’s Soccer

UNL’s Senior Day gets underway just after one o’clock as they take on the Badgers Wisconsin!

Sunday 1:05 p.m.; $7 reserved, $5 adult, $3 youth, $1 youth ages six and under

More info: HERE

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.