Advertisement

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

(KOLNKGIN)
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, here are a few ideas in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Chris Stapleton

Chris Stapleton’s “All American Road Show” is coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena! Stapleton is an award winning singer-songwriter with multiple country/rock/pop hits. Stapleton’s performance will include guests The Marcus King Band and Yola.

Friday 7 p.m., See website for ticket prices

More info: HERE

Shakesfear: Nebraska Repertory Theatre

A great opportunity to recover one of Shakespeare’s lost play. This play includes a murderous king, meddling fairies, ghastly ghosts and a bloody butcher!

Friday 7:30-10:30 p.m., Saturday 6-9:45 p.m.; $15 students, $20 adult

More info: HERE

Oktoberfest Lincoln

Oktoberfest will have live music by Polka Police, Angie Kriz, Aage Birch, The Killigans and DJ Furashi. Games, prizes, competitions and food will be offered throughout the day. The event is at Kinkaider Brewing Company on 7th and N.

Saturday 11 a.m.; Free admission

More info: HERE

Branched Oak Lake Spooktacular

Activities for the Spooktacular include a pumpkin roll contest, pumpkin carving, apple sling, fishpond and been bag toss. Haunted Hayrack Ride tickets are available but must be purchased in advance.

Saturday 3:30-10:30 p.m.; See website for ticket prices

More info: HERE

UNL Women’s Soccer

UNL’s Senior Day gets underway just after one o’clock as they take on the Badgers Wisconsin!

Sunday 1:05 p.m.; $7 reserved, $5 adult, $3 youth, $1 youth ages six and under

More info: HERE

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNLPD & LPD at the scene of an incident outside the FIJI House at 14th & R Streets, late...
UNLPD, LPD respond to FIJI House late Wednesday night
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man threatens to kill strangers & police outside of west Lincoln gas station
LFR outside 84 Lumber Wednesday evening after a table saw caught fire inside the business.
Preventative measures lead to minimal damage in fire at 84 Lumber
Big Ten cardiologists release results of COVID study
Big Ten cardiologists release results of COVID study
Several Omaha labor unions have shown their support and even joined Kellogg's workers in a...
Group of Nebraska Senators send letter in support of Omaha Kellogg’s

Latest News

7-Day Forecast
Friday Forecast: Playin’ it cool as we head towards the weekend
The scene outside the Weary Center for Health & Fitness at 54th & Huntington, after LPD says a...
LPD: Woman accidentally falls 40 feet from roof of Wesleyan campus building
Police tape.
ISP: Husker Defensive Coordinator’s father killed in Thursday crash
Pepe's isn’t giving food up completely. People will still have access to grab and go items.
Pepe’s Bistro in Lincoln closing as a restaurant