HS Football Highlights & Scores: Thursday, Oct. 14

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HS Football Scores (Thursday, Oct. 14)

Arapahoe 52, Southern Valley 26

Burwell 28, Amherst 15

Creek Valley 44, South Platte 42

Dundy County-Stratton 62, Cambridge 22

Elmwood-Murdock 68, Cedar Bluffs 36

Falls City Sacred Heart 73, Diller-Odell 14

Freeman 58, Johnson County Central 52

Hay Springs 56, Sioux County 7

Leyton 36, Garden County 22

Loomis 68, Brady 35

Mullen 52, Maxwell 20

Nebraska City Lourdes 81, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 20

North Central 50, West Holt 14

Papillion-LaVista 54, Bellevue East 7

Pender 56, Homer 16

Ralston 49, Blair 32

Sandhills/Thedford 72, Pleasanton 18

Santee 40, Elba 6

Shelby/Rising City 61, East Butler 8

Summerland 58, Ainsworth 20

Weeping Water 60, Palmyra 28

