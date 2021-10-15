Huskers let 3-goal lead slip away, lose to Hawkeyes

Lincoln, Neb. – Despite three-straight goals to start the game including a brace from freshman Sarah Weber, the Nebraska soccer team (4-9-2, 0-5-2 Big Ten) fell 4-3 to Iowa on Thursday night in front of 779 fans at Hibner Stadium.

The Huskers found their footing early and led 3-1 at the completion of the first half. In the 6th minute, sophomore Reagan Raabe sent a cross from the right flank to sophomore Eleanor Dale at the top of the six who headed it into the bottom left corner of the net.

Dale and Raabe are now tied with a team-leading six goals on the season. Freshman Sarah Weber followed suit in the 10th minute off a cross from senior Ashley Zugay into the penalty box, which was headed by freshman Abbey Schwarz and sent to Weber who gathered and shot the ball into the back of the net. Schwarz currently leads the team with seven assists on the season. Weber completed her brace as she scored again in the 38th minute off a leading pass from senior Grace Brown into the penalty box. Weber dribbled and took a shot past the diving Iowa goalkeeper, finding the back right corner of the goal.

In the 42nd minute, Iowa’s Courtney Powell got her team on the board, as she scored with assists from Alyssa Kellar and Sara Wheaton. The Huskers were kept scoreless in the second half, and Iowa (9-5-1, 3-4-0) rattled off four-straight, taking the lead 4-3.

NU had chances late in the second half to send the game into overtime but were unable to capitalize. Junior Makinzie Short got the start at goalkeeper for the Huskers, recording seven saves. She was one of three Huskers to play the full 90 minutes on Thursday night as Brown and Weber also played the complete game. Overall, the Huskers outshot the Hawkeyes 19-14 and had a 10-5 advantage in corner kicks.

Up next, NU battles Wisconsin on Sunday, beginning at 1:05 p.m. (CT). 11 seniors will be honored before the game for senior day and the Kansas City Disc Dogs will perform at halftime.

Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics