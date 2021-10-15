Advertisement

ISP: Husker Defensive Coordinator’s father killed in Thursday crash

Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By 10/11 NOW and KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 2:02 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander’s father, Gene, has been killed in a crash in rural northeast Iowa.

According to a crash report obtained by KCRG from the Iowa State Patrol, the incident happened Thursday afternoon just before 2:45 p.m.

ISP says the 69-year-old was driving his 2019 Ram pickup truck southbound on Highway 14 near Allison. ISP says Gene Chinander failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 3, left the roadway, and crashed into a legally parked semi trailer that was in a parking lot.

ISP says Chinander was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details have been released regarding to crash.

Allison, Iowa is roughly 35 miles northeast of Waterloo.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

