Lincoln East rolls to Boys State Tennis Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East won the NSAA Boys State Tennis title on Friday in dominating fashion. The Spartans reached the finals in all four divisions, including both doubles teams which won championships.

Kyle Givens and Gabe Whiston capped an undefeated season (33-0) with a straight-sets victory at #1 Doubles. Kaiden Bradley and Caden Haar teamed up to win the #2 doubles title. Bradley and Hasr also went unbeaten in 2021.

The Spartans had a pair of runner-up singles finishers in Zachary Kuo and Yakub Islamov.

