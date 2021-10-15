Advertisement

LPD: Driver does dangerous move with motorcycle near gas pumps, speeds off

LPD File Photo
LPD File Photo(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man this week they say was doing a dangerous maneuver with his motorcycle at a gas station last month and then sped away from officers.

On September 11th, around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the EZ Go, off 25th and E Streets, to clear the parking lot with loitering people and cars.

LPD said when responding officers got there, they saw a black 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle doing a burnout with a high rev engine.

Police said because this is a dangerous maneuver and it was being done in close proximity to people and gas pumps, the officer tried contacting the driver by using the overhead lights on the cruiser.

According to police, the driver looked at the officer and then sped off. Police said the officer identified the driver as a 24-year-old man and issued a local broadcast for him.

On Thursday this week, around midnight, an officer conducted a traffic stop for improper registration and contacted the suspect who was driving a white 2015 Chevy Equinox around 23rd and O Streets.

LPD said the suspect was taken into custody reference the previous investigation.

Officers said they found a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in the center console of the car and 1-gram of marijuana resin.

The man was arrested for felony flee to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana charges.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNLPD & LPD at the scene of an incident outside the FIJI House at 14th & R Streets, late...
UNLPD, LPD respond to FIJI House late Wednesday night
Police tape.
ISP: Husker Defensive Coordinator’s father killed in Thursday crash
The scene outside the Weary Center for Health & Fitness at 54th & Huntington, after LPD says a...
LPD: Woman accidentally falls 40 feet from roof of Wesleyan campus building
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man threatens to kill strangers & police outside of west Lincoln gas station
Pepe's isn’t giving food up completely. People will still have access to grab and go items.
Pepe’s Bistro in Lincoln closing as a restaurant

Latest News

Aurora Cooperative
Aurora Cooperative
LPD says a woman has been hospitalized after an accidental fall from the roof of a building on...
LPD: Woman accidentally falls 40 feet from roof of Wesleyan campus building
Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander’s father, Gene, has been killed in a crash in...
ISP: Husker Defensive Coordinator’s father killed in Thursday crash
Sunday, October 17, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer will bring the entire Lincoln...
Community to rally around survivors this weekend in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk