LPD: Driver does dangerous move with motorcycle near gas pumps, speeds off

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man this week they say was doing a dangerous maneuver with his motorcycle at a gas station last month and then sped away from officers.

On September 11th, around 11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the EZ Go, off 25th and E Streets, to clear the parking lot with loitering people and cars.

LPD said when responding officers got there, they saw a black 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle doing a burnout with a high rev engine.

Police said because this is a dangerous maneuver and it was being done in close proximity to people and gas pumps, the officer tried contacting the driver by using the overhead lights on the cruiser.

According to police, the driver looked at the officer and then sped off. Police said the officer identified the driver as a 24-year-old man and issued a local broadcast for him.

On Thursday this week, around midnight, an officer conducted a traffic stop for improper registration and contacted the suspect who was driving a white 2015 Chevy Equinox around 23rd and O Streets.

LPD said the suspect was taken into custody reference the previous investigation.

Officers said they found a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in the center console of the car and 1-gram of marijuana resin.

The man was arrested for felony flee to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana charges.

