LPD: Woman accidentally falls 40 feet from roof of Wesleyan campus building

The scene outside the Weary Center for Health & Fitness at 54th & Huntington, after LPD says a...
The scene outside the Weary Center for Health & Fitness at 54th & Huntington, after LPD says a woman fell 40 feet from the building's roof.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a woman has been hospitalized after an accidental fall from the roof of a building on the Nebraska Wesleyan campus.

LPD told 10/11 NOW at the scene that the woman had accidentally fallen from the roof of the Weary Center for Health and Fitness, near 54ht and Huntington, just after 12:30 a.m. in northeast Lincoln.

Police say the fall was roughly 40 feet, where she landed in a stairwell on the east side of the building. She was taken to a Lincoln hospital by Lincoln Fire & Rescue, but police say her injuries are unknown at this time.

LPD says the investigation is ongoing.

