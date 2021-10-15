LPD: Woman accidentally falls 40 feet from roof of Wesleyan campus building
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say a woman has been hospitalized after an accidental fall from the roof of a building on the Nebraska Wesleyan campus.
LPD told 10/11 NOW at the scene that the woman had accidentally fallen from the roof of the Weary Center for Health and Fitness, near 54ht and Huntington, just after 12:30 a.m. in northeast Lincoln.
Police say the fall was roughly 40 feet, where she landed in a stairwell on the east side of the building. She was taken to a Lincoln hospital by Lincoln Fire & Rescue, but police say her injuries are unknown at this time.
LPD says the investigation is ongoing.
