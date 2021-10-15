Advertisement

Man arrested for fleeing an officer and reckless driving in September

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 24-year-old man on Thursday for an incident in September where they fled officers while recklessly driving.

On Sept. 11 at around 11 p.m., officers were sent to the EZ Go at 2555 O Street to clear the lot from loitering people and vehicles. When officers arrived, they saw a black 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle performing a burnout with a high rev engine.

Due the dangerousness of this maneuver and proximity to people and gas pumps, the officer attempted to contact the driver using the overhead lights on the cruiser. The driver looked at the officer and then fled the area at a high rate of speed. The officer identified the driver as 24-year-old David Minchow and issued a local broadcast for him.

On Oct.14 at around midnight, an officer conducted a traffic stop for improper registration and contacted Minchow driving a white 2015 Chevy Equinox around 23rd and O Streets. Minchow was taken into custody reference the previous investigation.

Officers located a loaded 9mm handgun concealed in the center console of the vehicle and 1 g of marijuana resin. Minchow was arrested for felony Flee to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and Possession of Marijuana.

