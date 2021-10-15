Pepe’s Bistro in Lincoln closing as a restaurant

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking to sit down and enjoy a vegan burrito, taco or enchilada in Lincoln, starting in November, Pepe’s Bistro won’t be your go-to spot.

After 13 years, the owner has decided to close the restaurant at 11th and B Streets.

“If anybody remembers last year, I was not in very good shape, so i’m trying to make more time for myself,” said Pepe Fierro, Owner of Pepe’s Bistro.

The main reason Pepe said he’s closing the restaurant is to hang out with his mom. “She’s just an amazing, amazing woman. She never owned a car, never drove or anything, just walked everywhere. She’ll be 85 years young this upcoming December,” Pepe said.

Pepe told 10/11 that he also wanted to make time to do more projects to help the community.

“Perhaps, you showed up to the restaurant when I was supposed to be open and saw a sign that said, ‘Closed for repairs,’ when I was actually out taking care of things in life.”

Even though people won’t be able to sit down and eat, Pepe isn’t giving food up completely. People will have access to grab and go items. “We’re still going to be offering caterings and pop-ups around town.”

Pepe said he won’t miss the hustle and bustle of operating a restaurant, “Oh man, it’s 10 minutes before we open, there’s a line of people outside and I forgot to make the guacamole, ugh!”

One thing Pepe said he’ll miss the most are those everyday interactions with the customers. “It’s always been 50% restaurant, 50% community. We’re always there to lend a helping hand wherever we can.”

November 1, 2021 is the day the restaurant will close. Pepe said with his new free time, he plans to take his mom to visit other local restaurants and hear live music.

