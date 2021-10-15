Saturday Forecast: Sunshine and seasonal weather to start the weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nice weather is expected into the upcoming weekend, though it will be a chilly start to Saturday with morning lows falling into the upper 20s to upper 30s across the state. Freeze Warnings have been posted across parts of central Nebraska through 10 AM Saturday with Frost Advisories across parts of eastern Nebraska also through 10 AM on Saturday.
Sunny skies are expected to start the weekend on Saturday with high pressure firmly in control of the weather pattern. We should see light winds to start the day with more westerly winds at 8 to 18 MPH by Saturday afternoon. Skies should remain clear through the afternoon and into Saturday evening with even more sunshine heading our way on Sunday.
As already mentioned, it’ll be a chilly start to Saturday with lows in the 20s and 30s. If you have any early morning plans and perhaps some tailgating plans in the morning, make sure they include a coat, hat, and gloves!
Afternoon temperatures should be fairly seasonal across the state with highs in the mid to upper 60s for most. It should be a very pleasant fall afternoon with the seasonal temperatures, sunny skies, and manageable winds.
Temperatures won’t be quite as chilly on Sunday morning, though only by a few degrees. Look for Sunday morning lows in the low 30s to the low 40s from west to east across the state with clear skies.
With a building upper level ridge and more southwesterly winds, temperatures will be warmer on Sunday with highs reaching into the mid 70s by the afternoon with sunny skies and southwest winds at 8 to 18 MPH.
The extended forecast is relatively quiet with mainly dry weather over the next week. Temperatures look to stay above average and in the mid 70s from Sunday through Tuesday before a cold front brings temperatures down into the low 60s by Wednesday, Thursday, and next Friday. It appears we’ll only have a small chance for rain next Wednesday. Outside of that chance, any moisture chances look to be pretty slim over the next week.
