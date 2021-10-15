Saturday Forecast: Sunshine and seasonal weather to start the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nice weather is expected into the upcoming weekend, though it will be a chilly start to Saturday with morning lows falling into the upper 20s to upper 30s across the state. Freeze Warnings have been posted across parts of central Nebraska through 10 AM Saturday with Frost Advisories across parts of eastern Nebraska also through 10 AM on Saturday.

Chilly temperatures in the 20s and low 30s are expected into Saturday morning with areas of frost across central and eastern Nebraska. (KOLN)

Sunny skies are expected to start the weekend on Saturday with high pressure firmly in control of the weather pattern. We should see light winds to start the day with more westerly winds at 8 to 18 MPH by Saturday afternoon. Skies should remain clear through the afternoon and into Saturday evening with even more sunshine heading our way on Sunday.

Sunny skies are expected on Saturday with westerly winds at 8 to 18 MPH by the afternoon. (KOLN)

As already mentioned, it’ll be a chilly start to Saturday with lows in the 20s and 30s. If you have any early morning plans and perhaps some tailgating plans in the morning, make sure they include a coat, hat, and gloves!

Temperatures into early Saturday should fall into the upper 20s to the upper 30s. (KOLN)

Afternoon temperatures should be fairly seasonal across the state with highs in the mid to upper 60s for most. It should be a very pleasant fall afternoon with the seasonal temperatures, sunny skies, and manageable winds.

Look for seasonal temperatures on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. (KOLN)

Temperatures won’t be quite as chilly on Sunday morning, though only by a few degrees. Look for Sunday morning lows in the low 30s to the low 40s from west to east across the state with clear skies.

Lows by Sunday morning should range from the low 30s to the low 40s. (KOLN)

With a building upper level ridge and more southwesterly winds, temperatures will be warmer on Sunday with highs reaching into the mid 70s by the afternoon with sunny skies and southwest winds at 8 to 18 MPH.

Warmer weather is expected on Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. (KOLN)

The extended forecast is relatively quiet with mainly dry weather over the next week. Temperatures look to stay above average and in the mid 70s from Sunday through Tuesday before a cold front brings temperatures down into the low 60s by Wednesday, Thursday, and next Friday. It appears we’ll only have a small chance for rain next Wednesday. Outside of that chance, any moisture chances look to be pretty slim over the next week.

Temperatures look to warm up this weekend and into early next week before temperatures cool back to the lower 60s by late next week. (KOLN)

