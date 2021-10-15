Advertisement

Show opposing views of Holocaust, Texas school official suggests in recording

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A school official in Texas is under fire for telling teachers if they have a book on the Holocaust, they also must have one opposing the historical documentation of it.

The executive director of curriculum for Carroll Independent School District in suburban Dallas made the comment at a training session for elementary school teachers.

School officials were explaining how teachers should implement a new law in Texas that seeks to restrict discussion of race and history in schools.

A staff member recorded an exchange with Gina Peddy in a hallway after the session had ended, among a smaller group of educators.

“Just try to remember the concepts of (Texas House Bill) 3979. And make sure that if you have a book on the Holocaust, that you have one that has opposing, that has other perspectives,” Peddy said.

One teacher is heard saying, “How do you oppose the Holocaust?”

Peddy can be heard on a longer recording obtained by NBC answering that question with “Believe me, that’s coming up.”

The district’s superintendent has issued an apology, saying, “We recognize there are not two sides of the Holocaust.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNLPD & LPD at the scene of an incident outside the FIJI House at 14th & R Streets, late...
UNLPD, LPD respond to FIJI House late Wednesday night
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man threatens to kill strangers & police outside of west Lincoln gas station
LFR outside 84 Lumber Wednesday evening after a table saw caught fire inside the business.
Preventative measures lead to minimal damage in fire at 84 Lumber
Big Ten cardiologists release results of COVID study
Big Ten cardiologists release results of COVID study
Several Omaha labor unions have shown their support and even joined Kellogg's workers in a...
Group of Nebraska Senators send letter in support of Omaha Kellogg’s

Latest News

LPD says a woman has been hospitalized after an accidental fall from the roof of a building on...
LPD: Woman accidentally falls 40 feet from roof of Wesleyan campus building
Nebraska Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander’s father, Gene, has been killed in a crash in...
ISP: Husker Defensive Coordinator’s father killed in Thursday crash
This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David...
Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents
Sunday, October 17, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer will bring the entire Lincoln...
Community to rally around survivors this weekend in Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk