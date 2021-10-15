Advertisement

SNAP increase helps feed Nebraskans in need

(KWTX)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 160,000 Nebraskans rely on SNAP, or food stamps, to feed their families. Something that’s grown more difficult over the last year with food prices rising. To help address this, the government approved the single largest increase in benefits in the history of the program.

This increase went into effect at the beginning of October and it’s permanent, starting just as the 15% temporary pandemic boost expired. Benefits are increasing by 27%, a number set by the USDA to accommodate for inflation and the rising cost of groceries.

This increase translates to each person getting an extra $36 a month, so a family of four who qualifies for food stamps would get a maximum of $835 a month, compared to a max of $680 before the switch.

Nebraska Appleseed, which helps those who qualify for the benefits, said this answers a big need.

“It really is a reflection of reality, rather than a major increase,” said Eric Saviano, Nebraska Appleseed. “This new plan adjusts benefits to the reality of how folks actually spend their money and what they eat as Americans today.”

On top of this increase, Nebraska recently expanded the eligibility for SNAP. Now families of four who are earning 165% of the federal poverty level or less, that’s about $36,000 per month, are eligible.

Nebraska Appleseed said if you now qualify for SNAP, you can reach out to them or other local agencies for help applying. If you’re already signed up, you don’t need to do anything to make sure you get the increase. That will happen automatically.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene outside the Weary Center for Health & Fitness at 54th & Huntington, after LPD says a...
LPD: Woman accidentally falls 40 feet from roof of Wesleyan campus building
Police tape.
ISP: Husker Defensive Coordinator’s father killed in Thursday crash
UNLPD & LPD at the scene of an incident outside the FIJI House at 14th & R Streets, late...
UNLPD, LPD respond to FIJI House late Wednesday night
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man threatens to kill strangers & police outside of west Lincoln gas station
Pepe's isn’t giving food up completely. People will still have access to grab and go items.
Pepe’s Bistro in Lincoln closing as a restaurant, catering and pop-ups moving forward

Latest News

Boys State Tennis Championships (Oct. 15, 2021)
Boys State Tennis Championships (Oct. 15, 2021)
H.S. Softball
H.S. Softball (Oct. 15)
H.S. Softball
NSAA State Softball: Highlights & Scores (Oct. 15)
Webster County Sheriff’s Office responds to fatality crash on Highway 281