Teens involved in Edgewood shooting facing federal charges

Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two Lincoln teens injured in a shooting near Edgewood Theater in August are facing federal gun and drug charges. A third teen who was with them that night has also been indicted.

Nineteen-year-old Jayden Prentice, 18-year-old Christopher Duncan and 19-year-old Riley Mills have been indicted for possession with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine and psilocyn as well as possession of two firearms in furtherance of a drug crime.

It’s believed Prentice, Duncan and Mills were all together in a vehicle when they were shot at by who police believe to be 17-year-old Byongkhoy Wal. Prentice and Duncan were both seriously injured, Mills wasn’t hurt in the shooting.

In a federal hearing last week, Brian Agnew, an LPD gang unit detective, testified that when they arrived to the shooting, they found Duncan on the ground with a pool of blood and a .45 caliber handgun. Agnew said they believed the gun belonged to the shooter.

According to testimony, Prentice was in the passenger seat of the car when he was shot. Near that seat, investigators found a pool of blood, marijuana and a handgun.

Agnew also said investigators found a large amount of money and a shell casing in the backseat where Mills had been sitting.

A trial date has been set for December 6.

17-year-old Wal was arrested for the shooting. He’s facing charges of first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. 17-year-old Xavier Gary, who police allege was driving Wal at the time of the shooting, has also been charged as an accessory to the crime.

At this time neither Wal nor Gary are facing federal charges.

