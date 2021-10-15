Advertisement

Webster County Sheriff’s Office responds to fatality crash on Highway 281

(Dakota News Now)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEBSTER COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) -The Webster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatality crash on Highway 281 at R Road on Friday at around 11:15 a.m.

Both semi-trucks were southbound on Highway 281. According to statements obtained at the scene, the driver of the first semi-truck missed a turn and attempted a U-turn on Highway 281 to head back north. The first semi-truck was followed by two other semi-trucks.

The semi-truck immediately behind the first truck passed by without incident. The driver of the first truck then attempted his U-turn not having seen the third semi-truck behind the second semi-truck.

The third truck was unable to slow or stop in time when the first truck attempted the U-turn and struck the first truck on the driver’s side of the cab. The driver of “semi #2″ suffered no serious injury. The driver of “semi #1,” a 62 year old male, was deceased at the scene.

The accident is being investigated by the Webster County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene outside the Weary Center for Health & Fitness at 54th & Huntington, after LPD says a...
LPD: Woman accidentally falls 40 feet from roof of Wesleyan campus building
Police tape.
ISP: Husker Defensive Coordinator’s father killed in Thursday crash
UNLPD & LPD at the scene of an incident outside the FIJI House at 14th & R Streets, late...
UNLPD, LPD respond to FIJI House late Wednesday night
LPD File Photo
LPD: Man threatens to kill strangers & police outside of west Lincoln gas station
Pepe's isn’t giving food up completely. People will still have access to grab and go items.
Pepe’s Bistro in Lincoln closing as a restaurant, catering and pop-ups moving forward

Latest News

Boys State Tennis Championships (Oct. 15, 2021)
Boys State Tennis Championships (Oct. 15, 2021)
Look for seasonal temperatures on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Saturday Forecast: Sunshine and seasonal weather to start the weekend
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
24-year-old David Minchow
Man arrested for fleeing an officer and reckless driving in September