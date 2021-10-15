Week 8 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Oct. 15)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 8 of the 2021 High School football season. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.
Friday night’s games included:
Conestoga 1, Omaha Brownell Talbot 0 (Forfeit)
Hemingford 1, Kimball 0 (Forfeit)
Millard North 1, Omaha Benson 0 (Forfeit)
Omaha Westside 1, Omaha Bryan 0 (Forfeit)
Sterling 1, Lewiston 0 (Forfeit)
Scheduled Games:
@ Allen: Emerson-Hubbard VS Allen
@ Alliance: Lexington VS Alliance
@ Anselmo-Merna: Arcadia-Loup City VS Anselmo-Merna
@ Ansley-Litchfield: Sandhills Valley VS Ansley-Litchfield
@ Archbishop Bergan: Oakland-Craig VS Archbishop Bergan
@ Arlington: Boys Town VS Arlington
@ Auburn: Fairbury VS Auburn
@ Axtell: Overton VS Axtell
@ BDS : Lawrence-Nelson VS BDS
@ BRLD: Aquinas Catholic VS BRLD
@ Banner County: Potter-Dix VS Banner County
@ Battle Creek: Pierce VS Battle Creek
@ Bayard: Sutherland VS Bayard
@ Beatrice: Plattsmouth VS Beatrice
@ Bishop Neumann: Yutan VS Bishop Neumann
@ Blue Hill: Giltner VS Blue Hill
@ Boone Central: Columbus Scotus VS Boone Central
@ Broken Bow: Cozad VS Broken Bow
@ Centennial: Lincoln Lutheran VS Centennial
@ Chase County: Bridgeport VS Chase County
@ Clarkson/Leigh: Howells-Dodge VS Clarkson/Leigh
@ Columbus: Bellevue West VS Columbus
@ Crawford: Cody-Kilgore VS Crawford
@ Creighton: Bloomfield VS Creighton
@ Crofton: Norfolk Catholic VS Crofton
@ David City: Tekamah-Herman VS David City
@ Douglas County West: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS Douglas County West
@ EMF: Southern VS EMF
@ Elkhorn North: Elkhorn High VS Elkhorn North
@ Elm Creek: Bertrand VS Elm Creek
@ Falls City: Nebraska City VS Falls City
@ Fillmore Central: Central City VS Fillmore Central
@ Franklin: Silver Lake VS Franklin
@ Gering: Mitchell VS Gering
@ Gordon-Rushville: Valentine VS Gordon-Rushville
@ Gothenburg: Chadron VS Gothenburg
@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Twin River VS Grand Island Central Catholic
@ Gretna: Lincoln Southeast VS Gretna
@ Gross Catholic: South Sioux City VS Gross Catholic
@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Stanton VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic
@ Hartington Cedar Catholic: Ponca VS Hartington Cedar Catholic
@ Hartington-Newcastle: Wakefield VS Hartington-Newcastle
@ Heartland: Ravenna VS Heartland
@ Hi-Line: Hitchcock County VS Hi-Line
@ Humphrey St. Francis: Central Valley VS Humphrey St. Francis
@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Cross County VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
@ Hyannis: Morrill VS Hyannis
@ Kearney Catholic: Holdrege VS Kearney Catholic
@ Kearney: Elkhorn South VS Kearney
@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Lutheran High Northeast VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
@ Lincoln Christian: Milford VS Lincoln Christian
@ Lincoln East: Lincoln Northeast VS Lincoln East
@ Lincoln High: Omaha Northwest VS Lincoln High
@ Lincoln North Star: Millard South VS Lincoln North Star
@ Louisville: Ashland-Greenwood VS Louisville
@ Madison: Wisner-Pilger VS Madison
@ Malcolm: Platteview VS Malcolm
@ McCool Junction: Hampton VS McCool Junction
@ Mead: Johnson-Brock VS Mead
@ Medicine Valley: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Medicine Valley
@ Meridian: Deshler VS Meridian
@ Millard West: North Platte VS Millard West
@ Minatare: Paxton VS Minatare
@ Nebraska Christian: Neligh-Oakdale VS Nebraska Christian
@ Nebraska Lutheran: Fullerton VS Nebraska Lutheran
@ Norfolk: Grand Island VS Norfolk
@ Norris: Lincoln Pius X VS Norris
@ North Bend Central: West Point-Beemer VS North Bend Central
@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Hershey VS North Platte St. Patrick’s
@ Northwest: Aurora VS Northwest
@ Ogallala: Sidney VS Ogallala
@ Omaha Burke: Lincoln Southwest VS Omaha Burke
@ Omaha Christian Academy: Walthill VS Omaha Christian Academy
@ Omaha Concordia: Fort Calhoun VS Omaha Concordia
@ Omaha North: Fremont VS Omaha North
@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Bennington VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic
@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Mount Michael Benedictine VS Omaha Skutt Catholic
@ Omaha South: Omaha Central VS Omaha South
@ Ord: Centura VS Ord
@ Osceola: High Plains Community VS Osceola
@ Osmond: Elgin Public/Pope John VS Osmond
@ Palmer: Kenesaw VS Palmer
@ Papillion-LaVista South: Creighton Preparatory School VS Papillion-LaVista South
@ Parkview Christian: Dorchester VS Parkview Christian
@ Perkins County: Alma VS Perkins County
@ Plainview: Elkhorn Valley VS Plainview
@ Randolph: Wausa VS Randolph
@ Red Cloud: Pawnee City VS Red Cloud
@ Riverside: CWC VS Riverside
@ Sandy Creek: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Sandy Creek
@ Schuyler: Columbus Lakeview VS Schuyler
@ Scottsbluff: McCook VS Scottsbluff
@ Seward: York VS Seward
@ St. Edward: Spalding Academy VS St. Edward
@ St. Mary’s: Boyd County VS St. Mary’s
@ St. Paul: Adams Central VS St. Paul
@ Stuart: Heartland Lutheran VS Stuart
@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Southwest VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
@ Superior: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Superior
@ Sutton: Gibbon VS Sutton
@ Syracuse: Wilber-Clatonia VS Syracuse
@ Thayer Central: Tri County VS Thayer Central
@ Twin Loup: South Loup VS Twin Loup
@ Wahoo: Raymond Central VS Wahoo
@ Wallace: Wauneta-Palisade VS Wallace
@ Waverly: Crete VS Waverly
@ Wayne: ONeill VS Wayne
@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Harvard VS Wilcox-Hildreth
@ Winside: Wynot VS Winside
@ Wood River-Shelton: Minden VS Wood River-Shelton
