Week 8 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Oct. 15)

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 8 of the 2021 High School football season. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts are here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis.

Watch 10/11 NOW at Ten for highlights and be ready for 10/11 Sports Double Overtime beginning at 10:35 p.m. right here on our website/app and on our 1011 News Facebook page. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts will bring you expanded coverage of tonight’s games.

Friday night’s games included:

Conestoga 1, Omaha Brownell Talbot 0 (Forfeit)

Hemingford 1, Kimball 0 (Forfeit)

Millard North 1, Omaha Benson 0 (Forfeit)

Omaha Westside 1, Omaha Bryan 0 (Forfeit)

Sterling 1, Lewiston 0 (Forfeit)

Scheduled Games:

@ Allen: Emerson-Hubbard VS Allen

@ Alliance: Lexington VS Alliance

@ Anselmo-Merna: Arcadia-Loup City VS Anselmo-Merna

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Sandhills Valley VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Archbishop Bergan: Oakland-Craig VS Archbishop Bergan

@ Arlington: Boys Town VS Arlington

@ Auburn: Fairbury VS Auburn

@ Axtell: Overton VS Axtell

@ BDS : Lawrence-Nelson VS BDS

@ BRLD: Aquinas Catholic VS BRLD

@ Banner County: Potter-Dix VS Banner County

@ Battle Creek: Pierce VS Battle Creek

@ Bayard: Sutherland VS Bayard

@ Beatrice: Plattsmouth VS Beatrice

@ Bishop Neumann: Yutan VS Bishop Neumann

@ Blue Hill: Giltner VS Blue Hill

@ Boone Central: Columbus Scotus VS Boone Central

@ Broken Bow: Cozad VS Broken Bow

@ Centennial: Lincoln Lutheran VS Centennial

@ Chase County: Bridgeport VS Chase County

@ Clarkson/Leigh: Howells-Dodge VS Clarkson/Leigh

@ Columbus: Bellevue West VS Columbus

@ Crawford: Cody-Kilgore VS Crawford

@ Creighton: Bloomfield VS Creighton

@ Crofton: Norfolk Catholic VS Crofton

@ David City: Tekamah-Herman VS David City

@ Douglas County West: Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (LVSS) VS Douglas County West

@ EMF: Southern VS EMF

@ Elkhorn North: Elkhorn High VS Elkhorn North

@ Elm Creek: Bertrand VS Elm Creek

@ Falls City: Nebraska City VS Falls City

@ Fillmore Central: Central City VS Fillmore Central

@ Franklin: Silver Lake VS Franklin

@ Gering: Mitchell VS Gering

@ Gordon-Rushville: Valentine VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Gothenburg: Chadron VS Gothenburg

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Twin River VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Gretna: Lincoln Southeast VS Gretna

@ Gross Catholic: South Sioux City VS Gross Catholic

@ Guardian Angels Central Catholic: Stanton VS Guardian Angels Central Catholic

@ Hartington Cedar Catholic: Ponca VS Hartington Cedar Catholic

@ Hartington-Newcastle: Wakefield VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Heartland: Ravenna VS Heartland

@ Hi-Line: Hitchcock County VS Hi-Line

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Central Valley VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Cross County VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Hyannis: Morrill VS Hyannis

@ Kearney Catholic: Holdrege VS Kearney Catholic

@ Kearney: Elkhorn South VS Kearney

@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Lutheran High Northeast VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

@ Lincoln Christian: Milford VS Lincoln Christian

@ Lincoln East: Lincoln Northeast VS Lincoln East

@ Lincoln High: Omaha Northwest VS Lincoln High

@ Lincoln North Star: Millard South VS Lincoln North Star

@ Louisville: Ashland-Greenwood VS Louisville

@ Madison: Wisner-Pilger VS Madison

@ Malcolm: Platteview VS Malcolm

@ McCool Junction: Hampton VS McCool Junction

@ Mead: Johnson-Brock VS Mead

@ Medicine Valley: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Medicine Valley

@ Meridian: Deshler VS Meridian

@ Millard West: North Platte VS Millard West

@ Minatare: Paxton VS Minatare

@ Nebraska Christian: Neligh-Oakdale VS Nebraska Christian

@ Nebraska Lutheran: Fullerton VS Nebraska Lutheran

@ Norfolk: Grand Island VS Norfolk

@ Norris: Lincoln Pius X VS Norris

@ North Bend Central: West Point-Beemer VS North Bend Central

@ North Platte St. Patrick’s: Hershey VS North Platte St. Patrick’s

@ Northwest: Aurora VS Northwest

@ Ogallala: Sidney VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Burke: Lincoln Southwest VS Omaha Burke

@ Omaha Christian Academy: Walthill VS Omaha Christian Academy

@ Omaha Concordia: Fort Calhoun VS Omaha Concordia

@ Omaha North: Fremont VS Omaha North

@ Omaha Roncalli Catholic: Bennington VS Omaha Roncalli Catholic

@ Omaha Skutt Catholic: Mount Michael Benedictine VS Omaha Skutt Catholic

@ Omaha South: Omaha Central VS Omaha South

@ Ord: Centura VS Ord

@ Osceola: High Plains Community VS Osceola

@ Osmond: Elgin Public/Pope John VS Osmond

@ Palmer: Kenesaw VS Palmer

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Creighton Preparatory School VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Parkview Christian: Dorchester VS Parkview Christian

@ Perkins County: Alma VS Perkins County

@ Plainview: Elkhorn Valley VS Plainview

@ Randolph: Wausa VS Randolph

@ Red Cloud: Pawnee City VS Red Cloud

@ Riverside: CWC VS Riverside

@ Sandy Creek: Hastings St. Cecilia VS Sandy Creek

@ Schuyler: Columbus Lakeview VS Schuyler

@ Scottsbluff: McCook VS Scottsbluff

@ Seward: York VS Seward

@ St. Edward: Spalding Academy VS St. Edward

@ St. Mary’s: Boyd County VS St. Mary’s

@ St. Paul: Adams Central VS St. Paul

@ Stuart: Heartland Lutheran VS Stuart

@ Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Southwest VS Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

@ Superior: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Superior

@ Sutton: Gibbon VS Sutton

@ Syracuse: Wilber-Clatonia VS Syracuse

@ Thayer Central: Tri County VS Thayer Central

@ Twin Loup: South Loup VS Twin Loup

@ Wahoo: Raymond Central VS Wahoo

@ Wallace: Wauneta-Palisade VS Wallace

@ Waverly: Crete VS Waverly

@ Wayne: ONeill VS Wayne

@ Wilcox-Hildreth: Harvard VS Wilcox-Hildreth

@ Winside: Wynot VS Winside

@ Wood River-Shelton: Minden VS Wood River-Shelton

