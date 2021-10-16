First round matchups for the NSAA Class D1 & D2 Football Playoffs announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -First round matchups for the NSAA Class D1 & D2 Football Playoffs were announced Saturday morning. All 1st round games will take place on Thursday, Oct. 21. Links to all matchups are available below:

Class D1 - https://secure.nsaahome.org/nsaaforms/officials/fbbracketd1d2.php?class=D1

Class D2 - https://secure.nsaahome.org/nsaaforms/officials/fbbracketd1d2.php?class=D2

For the 1st Round of the playoffs in Class D1 & D2, the 32 qualifying teams in each class are placed on two, 16-team brackets. Beginning with the school located the farthest west, schools to the east are added until the pre-determined number of schools (16) for each bracket is reached. North and South distances are not considered. The 16 teams on each bracket are seeded 1 through 16 by the point system and the point system tie breaker.

The 1st Round winning teams in each class will then be re-seeded on a statewide bracket using the regular season point system and point system tie breaker. The highest seeded team will host in the round of 16.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.