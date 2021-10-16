Advertisement

Lincoln Southwest wins Class A title

By Eddie Messel
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Southwest took on Lincoln East Friday in the Class A State Title game.

Southwest was down four runs early in the bottom of the first inning after a grand slam courtesy of Spartans Amelia Kehn.

The Silverhawks rallied back from the deficit going on to win 16-7.

Friday’s state championship win is Southwest’s 4th state title in school history.

