Lincoln Southwest wins Class A title
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Southwest took on Lincoln East Friday in the Class A State Title game.
Southwest was down four runs early in the bottom of the first inning after a grand slam courtesy of Spartans Amelia Kehn.
The Silverhawks rallied back from the deficit going on to win 16-7.
Friday’s state championship win is Southwest’s 4th state title in school history.
Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.