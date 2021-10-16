Sunday Forecast: Sunny and warm to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a chilly start to Saturday, the weather has been very nice to start the weekend with plenty of sunshine and fairly seasonal temperatures for mid October. The pleasant October weather looks to continue into Sunday, though temperatures will be even warmer as an upper level ridge builds into the region.

Into Saturday night, the weather will be cool and comfortable. Look for clear skies and light winds across the state - though with clear skies and light winds, temperatures will cool off quickly tonight. Skies will remain clear overnight and into Sunday morning with more sunshine throughout the day on Sunday with perhaps a passing cloud or two.

Mainly sunny skies are expected again on Sunday. (KOLN)

Low temperatures into Sunday morning won’t be quite as chilly as they were Saturday morning, but it will still be a chilly start to Sunday. Look for lows by early tomorrow morning to range from the upper 20s to the upper 30s from west to east across the state. The coldest temperatures should stay across western Nebraska where areas of frost will be possible into Sunday morning. Some frost is possible across eastern Nebraska, though temperatures may stay just warm enough to avoid widespread frost.

Lows should range from the upper 20s to the upper 30s on Sunday morning. (KOLN)

As an upper level ridge builds into the region, temperatures will climb and will climb quickly as we head into Sunday afternoon. Temperatures should be reaching the mid 70s for most of the state on Sunday with some upper 70s not out of the question for some. Winds should remain out of the south and southwest at about 5 to 15 MPH with some gusts between 20 and 25 MPH possible at times.

Temperatures by Sunday afternoon should reach into the mid 70s across the state. (KOLN)

The extended forecast will keep the warm weather around for Monday and Tuesday with highs holding in the mid to upper 70s for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska. Winds look to be a bit stronger during that time as well, so we’ll add some breezy winds to the mix Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Another cold front will aim for the region Tuesday and into Wednesday which will bring temperatures down to the low to mid 60s from Wednesday into next weekend. While temperatures will fall to the low 60s, they won’t be too far from average for this time of year. Chances for moisture look to be pretty slim. We’ll keep an eye on Tuesday night into Wednesday for some possible rain across the area, though models keep most of this activity to our north across the Dakotas.

Temperatures will climb back above average on Sunday and into early next week before cooler weather settles into the area. (KOLN)

