Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants

(Nati Harnik | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Frustrated with persistently low prices, ranchers and others in the beef industry are moving to reverse a long trend of consolidation and planning to open new slaughterhouses.

The new plants typically cost more than $300 million, but they still will be much smaller than those owned by the four meat company giants that slaughter over 80% of the nation’s cattle. That has led to some skepticism about whether the new independent plants can succeed.

David Briggs is the CEO of a proposed plant in western Iowa. He says acknowledges the tough odds but says cattle people are risk takers.

