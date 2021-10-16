“Wave of Light” held in Lincoln for families experiencing pregnancy or infant loss

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Every year in the U.S., there are nearly 1,000,000 miscarriages, 30,000 babies born still and 90,000 babies die before their first birthday. Families in Lincoln came together tonight to remember little ones lost too soon.

At 7 o’clock Friday night, people all over the world spent time lighting candles in memories of babies who have died.

“Having a safe and supportive environment to honor that life, to celebrate that life, to mourn it and support from the community is important,” said Jolie Vega, Founder of No Footprint Too Small.

Vega gave birth to her son at 41 weeks. He was stillborn, “My husband and I felt very alone and unsupported. We just didn’t really know what to do. Our world had just been flipped upside down.”

Vega said that’s why events like the Wave of Light are held, in order to show support for others experiencing some of the same tragedies.

“One day, I noticed that he had stopped moving, and I went in to be checked.” said Chloe Zabel. “They couldn’t find his heartbeat anymore.”

Zabel was expecting her first baby boy and lost him. She said the Wave of Light event is helpful. “To know fellow moms know how you feel and to gather together and remember our babies,” Zabel said.

Mothers, fathers, grandparents and siblings all shared emotions. “I feel really sad about it. Obviously, I want him here with us, and I don’t want to think about how I don’t have my brother here with me,” said 10-year-old Jordyn Zabel.

The Wave of Light let people know they aren’t alone. “We are ready and willing to come along side of you and support you and love you and get through it together,” said Zabel.

As people in each time zone lit candles at 7 o’clock Friday night, it created a continuous wave of light around the world, which is where the remembrance event gets its name.

