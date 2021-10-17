Acton Academy in Lincoln puts on LNK Kidpreneur Fair, encouraging entrepreneurship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Saturday afternoon, 50 kids of all different ages participated in a Kidpreneur Fair at Acton Academy in southwest Lincoln.

From fancy sweet treats to wooden cutting boards and scented candles, they were selling all types of things they made.

The Kidpreneur Fair is put on in order to teach kids how to start up a business all on their own. They applied by pitching their ideas online, got loans from loved ones and set up shop with booths selling their items to real life customers.

Kids 10/11 spoke with told us that launching their businesses helped them gain confidence. Many of them said they wanted to continue their businesses after the fair ended.

Owners of Acton Academy said the goal was to inspire entrepreneurship.

“Give these children and youth entrepreneurs the opportunity to learn all of the lessons entrepreneurship can teach them, from marketing and sales, to the hard work and dedication and how to overcome fails that come with entrepreneurship,” said Co-Owner of Acton Academy Zach Harsin.

The Kidpreneur Fair was ultimately a competition. Judges ranked businesses on things like being independent, customer engagement and the potential of their business branching off into the real world.

