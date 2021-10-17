Group in Lincoln learns about backyard composting from Nebraska Extension Master Gardeners

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - People in Lincoln came together Saturday morning at the Willard Community Center to learn about backyard composting.

The free demo, led by Nebraska Extension Master Gardeners, taught people how to construct compost piles. These piles consist of leaves, grass clippings and kitchen waste like coffee grounds and food scraps.

Gardeners said those items help maintain a proper carbon-nitrogen ratio, which is needed to break down the pile. They told 10/11 that composting reduces waste in landfills, improves soil and works as fertilizer in gardens.

“It’s not complicated. What you do is you build a pile. Take all the stuff in your yard, you chop it up, water it, add a little lawn fertilizer and watch it,” said Jack Morris, Nebraska Extension Master Gardener.

Nebraska Extension Master Gardeners said to start up your compost pile, make sure the area gets good air flow, has a source of water and receives some warmth.

The group plans to hold another free demo on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Nature Center in Pioneers Park.

