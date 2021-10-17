Kubik paces Huskers in sweep over Indiana

The No. 9 Nebraska volleyball team rattled off its eighth straight win Saturday night, sweeping Illinois 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-19) at the Devaney Center. The conference-leading Huskers are now 14-3 (8-0 Big Ten), while the Illini drop to 12-7 (4-4).

Nebraska is the first team this year to hand UI a three-set loss. The win was the Huskers’ 10th at home this season.

Madi Kubik put together an outstanding offensive performance, matching her season high for the third time with 19 kills on .457 hitting to lead all players. She added six digs and a service ace. Kubik has led the Huskers in kills in eight consecutive matches.

Lindsay Krause also had seven kills with three blocks, and Lauren Stivrins had five kills while hitting .455 with two blocks.

Callie Schwarzenbach added three more stops, which moved her up to sixth for career blocks (392) at Nebraska in the rally-scoring era, past Brooke Delano’s 389 from 2007-11.

Lexi Rodriguez anchored the Husker defense with a match-high 17 digs. Nicklin Hames had 32 assists and 10 more digs with a block and an ace for her team-best 10th double-double this season. Kenzie Knuckles added six digs and five assists on the night.

NU hit .267 as a team while limiting Illinois to .100. The Huskers also had the advantage in kills (42-30), assists (42-27), aces (3-1) and digs (52-37), while Illinois had the edge in blocking (9-5).

The Illini were led by seven kills apiece from Kennedy Collins and Riana Terry. Wahoo, Neb., native Kyla Swanson and Megan Cooney each had six more, and Swanson added a match-high five blocks.

