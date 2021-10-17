Advertisement

LPD: Three hospitalized after crash, two critical

The scene of a serious crash, east of 27th & Old Cheney, early Sunday morning.
The scene of a serious crash, east of 27th & Old Cheney, early Sunday morning.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 3:44 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police say two people are in critical condition after a crash early Sunday morning.

The call came in just after 2:20 a.m. of a two-vehicle at Briar Rosa Drive and Old Cheney Road, just east of 27th Street. Police tell 10/11 NOW two people are critical, and that a third has also been hospitalized.

Details on how the crash occurred aren’t available at this time, as the incident is under investigation.

A 10/11 NOW reporter at the scene saw one vehicle was on its side on a sidewalk on the south side of Old Cheney. Another vehicle was facing westbound in the westbound lanes with significant damage. Police confirmed that there was also damage to a fence, and that a light pole had been taken out.

The scene of a serious crash, east of 27th & Old Cheney, early Sunday morning.
The scene of a serious crash, east of 27th & Old Cheney, early Sunday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

The crash comes less than 24 hours after another one happened Saturday morning just after 11:30 a.m. at 31st & Old Cheney.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

